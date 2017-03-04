snapchat, snap ipo, snap listing, snap ceo evan spiegel, snap cto bobby murphy, nyse listing snap, twitter listing, twitter ipo
Snap Inc. co-founder Bobby Murphy(L) and CEO Evan Spiegel(C) ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, March 2, 2017. Snap made its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday.IANS

Snap Inc., the company that owns photo-sharing mobile app Snapchat, saw its shares soar on the NYSE on Friday, the second day of listing. The stock closed 10.66 percent higher at $27.09, after a spectacular debut on Thursday that saw the tech company's share close at 44 percent premium to its issue price of $17. 

Snap, which sold 200 million shares to investors through its IPO, also saw the wealth of its co-founders — Evan Spiegel (26) and Bobby Murphy (28) — rise to $5.2 billion each. The two executives added $1.6 billion each to their wealth as a result of the bullish listing on the NYSE.

Here are the top 5 IPOs that got a spectacular response from investors on listing:

Facebook

The social networking site, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, went public in 2012, eliciting an overwhelming response from investors. The Facebook stock listed at $42.05 as against offer price of $38 apiece, a premium of 11 percent. On Friday, the share closed at $137, up 0.30 percent from its previous close.

Alibaba

The Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group fixed the share price at $68 when it approached the markets in 2014 to raise about $25 billion. On September 19, 2014, the stock listed at $92.70, a premium of 36 percent to the issue price and closed slightly higher, at $93.89.

On Friday, Alibaba Group shares ended at $103.31 apiece on the NYSE.

Twitter

The microblogging site came out with its IPO in November 2013, selling 70 million shares to raise about $1.8 billion. Twitter shares got listed at $45.10 on November 7, up 73 percent to the issue price of $26 apiece.

The stock, however, closed at $44.94, giving up early gains. On March 3, 2017, the Twitter share closed at $15.75.

Actor Patrick Stewart (R) and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr (C), who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavery, ring the opening bell as NYSE Executive Vice President and Head of Global Listings Scott Cutlerand and Boston police officer Cheryl Fiandaca (L) look on during the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 7, 2013.Reuters file
