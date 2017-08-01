Journalists working for an Australian news channel were startled to find a snake in the newsroom on Sunday.
A short video uploaded on Facebook showed a woman trying to bag the snake. The TV channel 9 News Darwin said a senior camera person first spotted the snake curled up next to a computer in one of the editing suites.
The woman pulled the snake out using a piece of wire, held it with her bare hands while trying to bundle it inside a shopping bag. Kate Limon, a journalist working for the channel, filmed the incident and posted the video on Twitter.
The ease with which the employee dealt with the snake has impressed the netizens.
Hey @TheNTNews - you put snakes on your front page, but we catch them in our office. Whatevs. ??? pic.twitter.com/UX3HSyG334— Kate Limon (@KateLimon9) July 31, 2017
The video also received a lot of reactions on Twitter and Facebook.
