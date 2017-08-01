Summer tips, top tips this summer, beat the heat, tips to protect animals in summer, how to help animals this summer, Pet care in summer, taking care of snakes. taking care of birds, cat care in summer
Journalists working for an Australian news channel were startled to find a snake in the newsroom on Sunday.

A short video uploaded on Facebook showed a woman trying to bag the snake. The TV channel 9 News Darwin said a senior camera person first spotted the snake curled up next to a computer in one of the editing suites. 

The woman pulled the snake out using a piece of wire, held it with her bare hands while trying to bundle it inside a shopping bag. Kate Limon, a journalist working for the channel, filmed the incident and posted the video on Twitter. 

The ease with which the employee dealt with the snake has impressed the netizens. 

The video also received a lot of reactions on Twitter and Facebook.