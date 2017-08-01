Journalists working for an Australian news channel were startled to find a snake in the newsroom on Sunday.

A short video uploaded on Facebook showed a woman trying to bag the snake. The TV channel 9 News Darwin said a senior camera person first spotted the snake curled up next to a computer in one of the editing suites.

The woman pulled the snake out using a piece of wire, held it with her bare hands while trying to bundle it inside a shopping bag. Kate Limon, a journalist working for the channel, filmed the incident and posted the video on Twitter.

The ease with which the employee dealt with the snake has impressed the netizens.

Hey @TheNTNews - you put snakes on your front page, but we catch them in our office. Whatevs. ??? pic.twitter.com/UX3HSyG334 — Kate Limon (@KateLimon9) July 31, 2017

The video also received a lot of reactions on Twitter and Facebook.

Awww, come on, all you need is one of these... Takes care of all sorts of critters. pic.twitter.com/rHEkawGIVE — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 31, 2017

There's only one way I'd deal with that... pic.twitter.com/p4xA9veQCf — Bernhard Hofmann (@BernhardHofmann) July 31, 2017

Time for a new office- this one is no good anymore! pic.twitter.com/wCzMhVWNja — Ryan (@ryanmacgilliva1) July 31, 2017

Employee of the Month right there — Gavin Jeffers (@GavinJeffers) July 31, 2017

Give that woman a rise #indianaKate — Kels (@yarner99) July 31, 2017

Sheesh! That lady looks like a natural with snakes my hero. I seen grown men run — RABI-RAW-12342084 (@agingtop23) July 31, 2017