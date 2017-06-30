Call her the Shikhar Dhawan of the India women's cricket team or a reincarnation of Adam Gilchrist, fact is Smriti Mandhana is turning attention in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 and we can only sit back and enjoy seeing her bat in an explosive manner.

The 20-year-old cricketer has remained one of the integral figures for India Women's victories in their past two matches in the competition — against England Women and West Indies Women.

WATCH @mandhana_smriti anchor India to victory with a unbeaten century over West Indies #WIvIND #WWC17: https://t.co/xJHDSKfedE — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 30, 2017

In the last two matches, Smriti totalled up a score of 196 runs off just 180 balls (90 off 72 against England Women, 106 off 108 against West Indies Women). The India Women's Cricket team have now won 18 out of their last 19 matches.

Smriti's pull and hook shots have turned attention so far in the last two matches, and on the big occasion on Sunday, July 2, as India Women take on Pakistan Women in the most-anticipated match of the tournament so far, the consistency of Smriti will definitely be something to watch out for.

She, on her part, has saluted the support provided by India Women's veteran skipper Mithali Raj. Against West Indies Women on Thursday, it was Mithali's solidity in the partnership with Smriti on the third wicket that got the best out of the latter.

"When she came into bat, I felt really calm because (although) we had lost two big wickets she has always been that one person who will calm everyone down," said Smriti of Mithali.

"It is because of her that we are very calm in the dressing room. We don't get hyper or panic. She is a very cool and calm captain and she shows us the way to go ahead."