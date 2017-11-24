Smriti Khanna of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame and Gautam Gupta tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai on November 23.

Some pictures of the traditional wedding ceremony have surfaced online. Smriti looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga choli while Gautam looked dapper in a turquoise blue sherwani and pink turban.

Several celebrities attended the wedding including Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra, Bollywood diva Dia Mirza and of course, Smriti's close and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi lead actress Radhika Madan.

Just two days ago, Smriti had a surprise bachelorette party thrown by Radhika and her girl gang. Post the party, the pre-wedding ceremonies including mehendi and haldi were celebrated where the bride and groom danced their hearts out.

Recently, talking about her wedding outfit, Smriti told The Times of India: "The reception gown will be designed by Falguni and Shane, while the wedding outfit will be a non-branded one from Delhi. It's going to be a small affair having just 80-100 people. Gautam's wedding outfit would be from Masaba Gupta's collection."

Spilling some beans about her honeymoon plans, she said: "We are still thinking about it but nothing has been finalised. We need a breather and then, shall go to some beautiful location probably during Christmas. It will be Europe or probably Maldives."

For the uninitiated, Gautam is Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi's brother-in-law. Early this year, Mandana made headlines when she filed a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav. She also accused her mother-in-law of constantly abusing and insulting her. Mandana later withdrew the case but the issue is still not sorted.