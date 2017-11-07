In a limited period offer, Flipkart is offering a full Rs 6,000 discount on the Oppo F3 Plus smartphone. The e-commerce website is currently offering a one day price cut effective starting Tuesday, November 7 and ending on Wednesday midnight, November 8. During the limited-period offer, the Oppo F3 Plus will be available for Rs 24,990, down from the Rs 30,990 price tag.

To make the deal even sweeter, Flipkart is offering additional Rs 8,000 off on exchange. Assuming that you plan on exchanging an old iPhone 7 for the Oppo F3, all you would need to pay is Rs 1,590, since the iPhone 7 fetches Rs 23,500 off on exchange.

Also, Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders can avail extra 5 percent off.

To recall the specifications, the Oppo F3 Plus comes with a 6-inch full HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Marketed extensively as a selfie-centric phone, the Oppo F3 Plus' biggest USP is its dual front-facing camera setup. The dual selfie camera setup comprises of a primary 16MP 1/3" sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and a secondary 8MP sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens that allows for 105-degree field-of-view, ideal for capturing group selfies.

Users also have the option to choose between the lens – 16MP primary shooter for single selfies or 8MP wide-angle lens for group selfies. The phone also comes with a Smart Facial Recognition feature which suggests which lens you should go for depending on the situation. Apart from that, there are various other features like Beautify 4.0, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash and Palm Shutter.

The rear camera on the Oppo F3 Plus is a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor with a f/1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) along with a dual-tone LED Flash. The rear cam also captures 4K videos @ 30 frames per second.

Coming to the processing power, the Oppo F3 Plus is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor clocked at 1.95Ghz coupled with Adreno 510 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded further up to 256GB via microSD card.

The dual-SIM device runs Oppo's custom ColorsOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a large 4000mAh battery.

The Oppo F3 Plus was launched in April this year at Rs 30,990. It had received a temporary price cut in June as well.