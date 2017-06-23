Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asserted that Smart Cities Mission is based on the shared vision of citizens and state governments and not imposed by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Rebutting the criticism in certain quarters that Smart Cities Mission is elitist, Naidu spoke at length on the objectives and design of Smart Cities Mission at a National Workshop on Urban Transformation.

Naidu clarified that the mission guidelines do not impose any restrictions on the extent of area in mission cities to be selected for area-based development as it is left to the state governments and citizens. He said that on account of limitations of financial resources and inadequacies of planning and execution abilities, mission cities are choosing relatively small areas to start with for addressing infrastructure deficit.

Further elaborating on this, Naidu said in case of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, the area chosen for development accounts for 55 percent of total city area, 24 percent in case of Dharmashala in Himachal Pradesh and 20 percent in case of Kalyan-Dombivili and in several cities it comes to more than 10 percent of total city area.

In terms of population, people residing in an area chosen for development account for 85 percent of the total city population in Dharmashala, 38 percent in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and 33 percent in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Explaining how smart city development benefits the common man, Naidu stated that of the 30 smart cities announced today, 26 of them have proposed affordable housing projects benefiting the urban poor, 26 cities will be taking up school and housing projects while 29 intend to take up smart road projects for widening besides enabling cycling and walking that help the common man.

All the 30 cities will develop integrated command and control centres that enable better coordination among various city agencies for better service delivery and effective management of scarce resources like water and power. "Hence, smart city projects are not mere real estate projects and meant for just cosmetic changes," he said.

The Minister said that for the first time in the country, command and control centres of Pune and Nagpur will become operational on June 25, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the launch of Smart Cities Mission.

The minister also rebutted the criticism that Smart Cities Mission is only a playground for global technology players. He said that consciously, mission guidelines have prescribed that only less than 25 percent of the cost of smart city plan shall be spent on technology-based pan-city solutions precisely to prevent the mission becoming primarily technology driven.