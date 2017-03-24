The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban illegal slaughterhouses in the state has led to a shortage of buffalo, goat, and chicken meat.

The decision, which came after Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government took its oath, has led to rumours that the legendary Tunday Kebabi is shutting down.

For the first time in more than a century, Tunday Kebabi shut down for a day, as they had no beef. The owners opened the shop after 24 hours, but instead of beef kebabs they were selling chicken kababs.

In addition, there are rumours that meat sellers and butchers might go a strike and this has created panic situations among restaurant owners, who are thriving on non-vegetarian food. And if the meat sellers do go on strike then it will definitely affect the foodies in the state.

But don't be disappointed, as there are many authentic and traditional vegetarian dishes that can give non-vegetarian dishes a run for their money.

Here are the top vegetarian dishes that you can eat in UP:

Vegetarian kebabs: Vegetable kebabs, including Dalcha Kebab, Hara Bhara Kebab, Kathal ke Kebab, Arbi ke Kebab, Rajma Galoti Kebab and Zamikand ke Keba, can give beef and mutton kebabs a run for their money. Also, Dahi ke kebab is a delicious mouth-watering dish that is filled with Awadhi taste.

Daulat ki Chaat: This is the "ultimate soufflé", as described by food historian Pushpesh Pant. While this dish is known as Daulat ki Chaat in Delhi, it is popular as Malaiyo is in Banaras, malai makhan in Kanpur, and nimish in Lucknow.

Dal Lucknowi: Dal Lucknowi is also called Sultani Dal and this special dal comes from the City of Nawabs. This dal is famous for the fragrance of Lucknow spices.

Baingan Kaloonjee: This dish is traditionally called Kalonji Barvan Baingan and it is a speciality of Benaras. Baingan Kaloonjee is basically bharwa Brinjals made with onions and spice mix.

Vegetable Pulao Tehri: This vegetable pulao from Allahabad is a traditional Diwali dish in the state. This dish was originally created for Hindu bookkeepers of the Muslim Nawab rulers. Tehri became popular during World War II when meat prices went up and potatoes were used as a substitute in biryanis.

Nimona: Nimona is again one lip-smacking dish that is a speciality of Varanasi. This dish is specially made during winter using fresh green peas.