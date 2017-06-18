When Feroz Ahmed Dar, the policeman from Jammu and Kashmir had penned down an extremely heart-rendering poem titled "The first night in my grave" back in the year 2013, he never knew that the poem would be like a prologue to the career that he had chosen. Or, maybe he did.

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 policemen killed in Anantnag terrorist attack

Dar, a Station House Officer (SHO) and five other policemen were killed when terrorists from the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attacked a police party in Achabal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday (June 16).

On Saturday evening, when Dar's body which was scarred with bullet holes, was lowered into the family's ancestral graveyard in his village which is 50 km from where he was killed, the lines from his poem turned into a reality.

"Did you ever stop for a while and asked yourself, what is going to happen to me the first night in my grave? Think about the moment your body is being washed and prepared to your grave. Think about the day people will be carrying you to your grave," ran the first lines of the poem which was like an eerie reminder of the current situation which Dar had already imaged years ago.

"And your families crying ...think about the moment you are put in your grave," said the poem, which Dar had posted on his Facebook wall.

These lines conjured itself into a gloomy reality as teary-eyed family members and residents from the Achabal area, the neighbouring Budgam as well as Shopian districts, gathered to mourn Dar's death. While his wife Mubeena Akthar and his aged parents wailed inconsolably, his two daughters— six-year-old Addah and two- year-old Simran — seemed hazed on seeing so many people at their place.

According to Huffington Post, Dar's friends who remember him as a daring person and fondly call him a "one man army" said that Dar always wanted a peaceful Kashmir.

"Oh God! when will be the day we see normal Kashmir," he had written on his Facebook page on March 8, 2013.