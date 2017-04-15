Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda is reportedly moving closer to the global unveiling of the new version of its compact SUV, the Yeti. The new Yeti will break cover around July.

The interesting bit is that new version of the Yeti will also come with a new name. According to German website Bild, the Yeti will be renamed Karoq in the future. The new name has been chosen after the arrival of the new flagship SUV, the Kodiaq. The report also indicates that a new name suggests the changes will be significant enough to call for a new identity.

Also read: Skoda Vision E hints at 'green' future of Czech automaker; 5 fully electric models on the anvil

The new Yeti will be based on the VW Group's MQB platform for cost-saving and it will open doors to access the newest generation of engines and technology. The new design of the Yeti will be inspired from the VisionS design study concept unveiled at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in March 2016.

So the new version will come with crisp body lines influenced by Czech cubism and the tradition of Bohemian crystal art. Precise and sharp-edged body panels and creases will be similar to the current-generation cars of Skoda. The upright rear will make way for a more rakish design, and the makeover is expected to bring about significant changes from the current Yeti in terms of looks.

It is too early to comment on the possible powertrains on the new Yeti. However, reports suggest that it will share engine with the SEAT Ateca SUV in the VW family. The engine line-up will include a 114bhp 1.0 TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol, 148bhp 1.4 EcoTSI four-cylinder turbo petrol, 114bhp 1.6 TDI four-cylinder turbo diesel and a 148bhp 2.0 TDI four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG.

The India debut of the new Yeti is expected in early 2018 and Skoda is likely to stick with just the diesel engines here.