Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto's Indian subsidiary Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd kick-started 2017 with the launch of Octavia Onyx edition in February. The company earlier this month launched face-lifted Octavia sedan with split head lamp design. The next major launch is the flagship SUV Kodiaq. However a special edition of the Rapid may sandwich before Kodiaq.

The model in question is the Rapid Monte Carlo edition and it will be launched soon, reports Autocar India. The Rapid Monte Carlo Edition pays homage to Skoda's racing heritage and comes with some prominent cosmetic add-ons. Launched globally in 2015, the Monte Carlo edition gets blacked out front grille, roof, alloy wheels, boot lid spoiler, wing mirrors, bumper and side skirts. The red exterior shade will be exclusive for the special edition.

Also read: Skoda to embrace EV future: Game changing sports car to hit markets by 2025

The interior will be spruced up with all-black upholstery with contrast stitching, a new flat-bottom steering wheel and metal finished pedals. Faux-carbon fibre trim on the dashboard, mobile holder, special floor mats and red stitching on the gear knob are the other major changes over the regular model. The special edition model is also expected to get soft touch boot release button and a reversing camera as standard.

Powertrains will remain untouched. The 1.5-litre diesel mill generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000rpm while the 1.6-litre MPI petrol mill develops 104bhp of power and 153Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on both the engines. The petrol mill is also offered in six-speed Tiptronic while diesel variants are offered with seven-speed DSG as well.

Prices for Skoda Rapid start at Rs 8.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo in India will be priced around Rs 30,000 premium over the standard top-spec trim.