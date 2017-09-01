Czech carmaker Skoda announced the launch of performance-oriented Octavia RS in India on Friday, September 1. The Octavia RS, the most powerful machine of Skoda in India has been priced at Rs 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

At this price point, the Octavia RS is going to create a stir in India. The booking for the Octavia RS is already open and the deliveries are expected to commence soon. Skoda Octavia RS has also started reaching the showrooms.

At the heart of the new sporty Skoda Octavia RS is a 2.0-litre TSI motor, which can churn out 230bhp of power and has a maximum torque of 350Nm at 1,500 to 4,600 rpm, mated to six-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Octavia RS is also available with the six-speed manual gearbox in the global markets. The front-wheel drive sports model sprints from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph. Octavia RS boasts of a revised suspension setup and a wider track in the rear.

From a visual stand point, the sporty Octavia RS looks similar to regular Octavia sedan. However, features like wider radiator grille, LED split head lamps, LED tail lamps and fog lamps help it distinguish from the standard model.

The new Octavia RS gets sporty black interior, RS-Sport seats, pedals in aluminium finish, multifunctional steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink and more. The safety in the Octavia RS will be taken care of by airbags, ESP and a park-assist system.