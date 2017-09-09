Czech carmaker Skoda is not missing out on any opportunity to grab a neat pie in the Indian auto market. If it was its performance-oriented Octavia RS that made headlines a few days back, now it is time to move on and talk about yet another offering the Kodiaq — the flagship SUV of the carmaker.

According to emerging reports, after the launch of Octavia RS, Skoda is now preparing to launch its much-awaited Kodiaq SUV in India without further ado. According to AutocarIndia, the new Kodiaq will be launched in India on October 4.

Kodiaq, which will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in India, is the company's first seven-seater offering and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 28 lakh to Rs 33 lakh.

In India, the SUV is expected to get 2.0 litre diesel engine coupled to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. All engines of Kodiaq feature Stop-Start system and brake energy recovery.

Skoda may also introduce a petrol engine version of the SUV at a later date. Globally, Skoda Kodiaq gets a choice of five engines: two TDIs and three TSIs. While the engines in the range of 1.4-litre to 2.0-litre will develop power output from 123bhp to 189bhp, the most powerful petrol engine, the 2.0-litre TSI, will develop 177bhp. The most powerful diesel engine, the 2.0-TDI will be tuned to generate 189bhp.

Skoda Kodiaq has been listed on the company website with 'coming soon' tag and the dealers of the company also started accepting bookings for the model. Expected to be offered in three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style, Kodiaq is likely to include features such as Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, engine start/stop function, electric driver seat and much more.

On the safety front, expect Kodiaq to pack six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).