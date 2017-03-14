Disha Patani has shared an old bikini picture of her beside a beach on Instagram.

The actress shared the photo with the caption: "#throwback Beach life missing the breeze". Disha is seen wearing a pink bikini and as always, the diva looks super hot.

Disha is quite active on Instagram as she keeps sharing her pictures from vacations and events for her fans. After the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha has became quite a sensation.

She is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous Bollywood divas at present. Earlier, Disha was in news for a revealing outfit she wore for an award function. While the actress had looked stunning, she was slut-shamed on social media.

In response, Disha released a statement slamming people who were lashing at her over the outfit. Check Disha's throwback bikini photo here: