Bigg Boss Telugu winner Siva Balaji has reportedly lodged a complaint over "abusive" comments made against his wife Madhumita, and she has said the police case is meant to send out a warning to the person who made them.

Madhumita (aka Swapna Madhuri) allegedly received abusive messages on her Facebook page.

This upset her Bigg Boss Telugu-winning husband, who filed a police complaint on behalf of her in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He claimed in his complaint that some unknown person made "abusive" comments against his wife on the social networking site. He requested the police to take action against the miscreants.

The Cyberabad police have registered a complaint and the Cyber Crime department is now investigating the case.

"The case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act and investigation is going on to trace the identity of the suspects," Telangana Today quoted Cyberabad DCP Janaki Sharma as saying.

Talking to a Telugu news channel, Madhumitha confirmed receiving the abusive comments, but denied that she intends to punish the person who made them.

She said she intends to send out a warning to him. She added that his carelessness would continue if he is let go without this warning.

"If we addressed the issue, the person gets alerted. This complaint is meant to give a chance to the person to be alert. We don't intend to get the person punished. What we want is that the carelessness should be stopped and he should have some fear before speaking anything," Madhumitha said.

This is not the first time the couple has been harassed online. Siva Balaji had received abusive comments when he posted a selfie from the sets of Katamarayudu on Facebook.

The actor had filed a complaint with the police seeking action against the culprits.