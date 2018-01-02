Singer Sunidhi Chauhan delivered a baby boy on Monday (January 1) at Surya Hospital in Mumbai.

"The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 pm on January 1, 2018," IANS quoted Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, as saying.

The delivery was smooth and both the baby and mother are doing well. "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well," said Bhupendra Avasthi, director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals.

Sunidhi is married to music composer Hitesh Sonik and has lent her melodious voice to some hits songs like Kamli, Radha, Aaja Nachle, Sheila Ki Jawani and Desi Girl among others.