Despacito has just become the most streamed song ever Close
Despacito has just become the most streamed song ever

Singer Rita Ora has suffered wardrobe malfunction while filming scenes for her new music video. The Body On Me singer took over the streets of New York's Meatpacking District.

Also read: Rita Ora flaunts her sensational curves in a revealing swimsuit 

The 26-year-old singer grabbed thousands of eyeballs while storming down the road in a blue-coloured thigh-skimming blazer. She completed her look with a pair of checked thigh-high heeled boots.

Rita Ora
Rita OraFacebook/ Rita Ora

The songstress accidentally flashed her skin-coloured knicker while filming the music video. She was spotted struggling to preserve her modesty while performing a high kick on the set of her new music video in New York.

She was caught by the paparazzo while striking a slew of racy poses.

The balloon ? section ?

A post shared by ? *Rita Ora *? (@darkoraa_) on

Shooting ?

A post shared by ? *Rita Ora *? (@darkoraa_) on

? Rita shooting

A post shared by ? *Rita Ora *? (@darkoraa_) on

???

A post shared by ? (@kosovsan) on

Hiding??❤️

A post shared by ? (@kosovsan) on

#ritaora #upskirts #panty #sexy #hot #celebrities

A post shared by @celebrities_sexy_hot on

#ritaora

A post shared by Christian ?? (@stars_up2date) on

The Your Song crooner also donned a revealing eye-catching leotard that accentuated her slender figure. She completed her look with a red-coloured oversized outerwear and a pair of gladiator heels.

The singer has always been fierce and bold when it comes to flaunting her svelte figure in risqué outfits.

Related