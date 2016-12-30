Singer George Michael left behind a fortune worth £105 million and according to reports, a large chunk of his fortune will be given to his Godchildren. The reports also suggest that his "favourite sisters" – Melaine and Yioda – will also inherit part of his money and property empire.

George Michael's "missing" song leaked online?

Melaine, who travelled with Michael around the world when he was at the peak of his career, is expected to inherit up to £50million of his fortune, while Yioda might get a part of his fortune.

"George was very close to his sisters, and the understanding is that they're going to inherit most of his wealth, particularly Melanie who he was incredibly close to. She was there at many of the big milestones in his life, and was there by his side until the very end. George was very family-oriented and even in his death he has shown that. He was keen to see them well looked after for the future," a source told the Sun.

Melaine used to cut Michael's hair when she used to travel with him. In the late 80s, Michael officially hired her as his make-up artist for China tour. He even gifted her a brand-new BMW.

Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz and his Godchildren are also expected to inherit his fortune. The Last Christmas singer owned at least four properties, including the £5million worth Oxfordshire cottage, where he was found dead, a £8 million mansion in London, a lavish home in Los Angeles worth £2.5 million, and a £3.5 million worth beach home in Sydney, according to Daily Mirror.

His boyfriend Fawaz found Michael dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas day, December 25. Initial reports suggest that the singer died of heart failure. However, a post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of his death.