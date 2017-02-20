Suriya and Anushka Shetty's Singam 3 (SI3/S3) has performed well at the Chennai box office. After a moderate start, the collection of the movie has remained stable in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. In fact, the new release, Ghazi, did not have much impact on the business of Hari-directorial movie.

As per Behindwoods, Singam 3, which has Anushka and Shruti Haasan in the female leads, has made a collection of Rs 1.13 crore in its second weekend from 309 shows. The Tamil film had minted Rs 2.16 crore from 453 shows in the opening weekend. Now, the 11-day total business of the film stands at Rs 4.82 crore. The ongoing political issues in Tamil Nadu had much impact on the film, say trade experts.

Multilingual Ghazi is in the second place in Chennai. The film has raked in Rs 17.99 lakh from 90 shows. The movie has enjoyed fantastic reviews from all corners. Thus, the business is expected to be good in the days to come.

Another new release Rum had an average start, collecting Rs 16.98 lakh from 75 shows, Hollywood flick, The Lego Batman Movie raked in Rs 16.98 lakh from 63 shows, Hindi film Jolly LLB 2 has earned Rs 12.95 lakh from 63 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 54.63 lakh, and Bogan has made a collection of Rs 11.29 lakh from 78 shows to take its total tally to Rs 3.16 crore.

Malayalam movie Ezra was released in Chennai this weekend and it has collected Rs 9.84 lakh from 51 shows, another Hollywood film John Wick 2 has collected Rs 8.07 lakh from 36 shows, Ennodu Vilayadu has raked in Rs 7.16 lakh from 51 shows and Pagadi Aattam has earned Rs 5.36 lakh from 39 shows at the Chennai box office.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]