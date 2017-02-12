Suriya's latest movie Singam 3 (Si3/S3) continued to day make good collection at the worldwide box office on Saturday and its three-day global collection has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crore gross.

Riding on huge hype and expectations, the Suriya and Anushka Shetty-starrer was released in a large number of screens across the globe on February 9. Due to some issues, its early morning shows were cancelled in some areas. Singam 3 opened to good response in the regular morning shows and its business improved in the afternoon and evening shows on its opening day.

Singam 3 collected approximately Rs 20.15 crore from both Tamil and Telugu versions at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie received positive talk from the audience and critics and the strong word of mouth helped the film remain rock-steady at the ticket counters around the world on Friday and Saturday.

The Hari-directed action thriller film is estimated to have collected Rs 21.30 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 16 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T), Rs 5.8 crore in Kerala, Rs 5.9 crore in Karnataka, Rs 6.50 crore in other parts of India and key international markets in three days. Its collection in AP/T is better than its business in other areas, say the trade analysts.

Singam 3 is estimated to have collected approximately over Rs 55.50 crore at the worldwide box office in 3 days. The trends on Sunday show that the film is doing better business than Friday and Saturday. The movie is likely to inch closer to the mark of Rs 70 crore at the global box office in its four-day extended first weekend.

Singam 3 is an action-masala film and it is sequel to Singam 2. The film has been written and directed by Hari and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Dhaval Jayantilal Gada under banner Studio Green and Pen Movies. Suriya has played the police officer, while Shruti Haasan and Anushka Shetty appeared as his love interests in the movie, which has been dubbed in Telugu and released Yamudu 3.