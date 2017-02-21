Suriya's Singam 3, which is also known as S3/SI3, has performed well at the Chennai box office in its second weekend. The movie is now inching towards Rs 5 crore mark and there is also a possibility of the flick beating the record of Vijay's Bairavaa (Bhairavaa).

Singam 3 box office collection: Suriya's film performs well in 11-day 2nd weekend

Singam 3 had minted Rs 2.16 crore, which is far less when compared to Vijay's Bairavaa that collected Rs 3.09 crore in the four-day weekend. While the business of Suriya's film was hit by the political crisis in Tamil Nadu, the Vijay-starrer had the advantage of the Pongal festive season that helped the flick to score big time at the collection centres.

In the second weekend, Singam 3 has raked in Rs 1.13 crore, while Bairavaa had earned Rs 90.53 lakh. This indicates that there is a chance of Suriya's movie showing recovery at the collection centres in the days to come. It has to be noted that Vijay's film was affected by Jallikattu protests in the second weekend.

By the end of the second weekend, the total collection of Singam 3 in Chennai stands at Rs 4.62 crore, whereas Bairavaa is way ahead of Suriya's film as the collection stood at Rs 5.59 crore. There is a gap of Rs 97 lakh between the business of the two films and Singam 3 should hold well in the weekdays in order to beat the record of Vijay's flick, say trade experts.

The lifetime collection of Bairavaa in Chennai is little over Rs 7 crore.

On the other hand, Singam 3 witnessed a good viewership over the weekend across Tamil Nadu. The gross collection of the film in the state is over Rs 40 crore.