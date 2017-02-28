The business of Suriya's Singam 3 (SI3/S3) witnessed a massive slump last weekend. The new releases in all the languages collectively took a toll on the business of the multilingual movie.

The trade reports say that Singam 3 has made a collection of Rs 108 crore by the end of its third weekend. The movie has grossed Rs 44 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The business of the movie was affected by political chaos when the power struggle between O Panneerselvam and Sasikala reached its peak.

The audience and media's focus was towards politics when Singam 3 was released after being postponed several times. Hence, the movie failed to keep the cash registers ringing in Tamil Nadu.

Singam 3 has grossed Rs 21 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. It has raked in Rs 8.5 crore and around Rs 10 crore in Kerala and Karnataka, respectively. In North India, it has reportedly collected around Rs 1.5 crore.

The Suriya-starrer has approximately earned Rs 23 crore at the international box office to take its total tally to Rs 108 crore at the worldwide box office with distributors' share of Rs 60 crore.

However, the Hari-directorial movie is unlikely to beat the record of Singam 2, which had minted Rs 122 crore at the worldwide box office.

Singam 3, produced by KE Gnanavelraja, is written and directed by Hari. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are the female lead in the flick. It is the third instalment in the Singam franchise. The first two versions were a success at the collection centres.