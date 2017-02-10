Suriya's SI3 (Singam 3 or S3) has got a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie, which was released on Thursday, February 9, has, however, failed to break the first-day record of Vijay's recent movie, Bairavaa.

The early reports emerging from the trade indicate that Singam 3 was affected by the ongoing Tamil Nadu political issues. Apparently, the power struggle between O Panneerselvam and Sasikala has taken over the limelight from the Suriya's new movie.

Prior to the release, the trade experts were curiously looking forward to see whether Singam 3 would break the first-day record of Bairavaa, which minted Rs 12.45 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. However, trade experts believe the Suriya's film has beaten the record although the exact collection of the film is not revealed yet.

Nonetheless, Singam 3 has done tremendous business at the Chennai box office. The Tamil film has raked in Rs 65 lakh on the first day in the capital city alone.

Singam 3 has been released in around 450-500 screens. It has seen the light of the day in over 200 and 170 screens in Karnataka and Kerala.

Among the overseas centres, Singam 3 is released big in Malaysia and US.

Below, find the top five Kollywood openers in Tamil Nadu:

Ranking Movie Collection Screens 1 Kabali Rs 21.5 crore 550+ 2 Vedalam Rs 15.5 crore 520+ 3 Theri Rs 13.5 crore 425 4 Lingaa Rs 12.8 crore 550+ 5 Kaththi Rs 12.5 crore 400+

S3 is written and directed by Hari and produced by KE Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan are the two heroines in the film, which has Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish, Thakur Anoop Singh, Nassar, Delhi Kumar, Yuvarani, Janaki Sabesh and others in the cast. Harris Jayaraj are the music directors, Priya is the cinematographer and VJ Vijayan is the editor of the flick.

It is the third instalment of the Singam franchise. Suriya plays the role of a sincere and fierce cop. While Anushka Shetty plays Suriya's love interest, Shruti Haasan will be seen in the role of a journalist.