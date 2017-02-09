Singam aka S3 Cast and Crew: Director Hari Producer KE Gnanavelraja Cast Suriya, Anushka, Shruti Haasan, Raadhika Sarathkumar and others. Music Harris Jayaraj Cinematography Priyan Release date 9 February Runtime - Rating -

Millions of Suriya's fans has awaited the release of Singam 3, also known as C3 or S3, with bated breath for a long time. After much delay, the Tamil movie is hitting the screens on Thursday, February 9, in India. The action-thriller is written and directed by Hari and has Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan in the female leads.

Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish, Thakur Anoop Singh, Soori, Robo Shankar and a few others are in supporting roles. Neetu Chandra has done the cameo in Singam 3. While Priyan has handled the cinematography, VJ Vijay along with TS Jay has edited the movie, which has been dubbed into Telugu as Yamudu 3.

Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for S3 and songs like 'O sone sone,' 'Mudhal Murai' and 'Wi Wi Wi Wi Wifi' have struck the chord with the audience.

The movie reportedly deals with environmental issues. S3 tries to project how the West used developing countries, including India, as a dump yard. The story of Singam 3 will be told with a message without making it boring for the viewers.

This film is the third instalment in the successful Singam franchise. Suriya plays the role of fierce police officer Durai Singham while Kavya (Anushka Shetty) is his wife. Shruti Haasan is the new addition to this project and she enacts the role named Vidhya, a journalist who helps Suriya to unearth a big case.

The delay in the release plans has not diminished the curiosity around the movie and the advance booking is an indication to that. Is it worth a wait? Will Singam 3 live up to the viewers' expectations like its predecessors? Find it in the viewers' words below:

Iam Aravind ‏@srk_aravind

#Si3FDFS #Singam3 Investigation scenes THERI mass. Goose bumps. Reality.. Hari worked hard itseems.. Gripping first 15 min. It's an avg start with super interval and ends with a bang. Second half #Suriya nailed it as usual #Singam3 #Si3FDFS @Suriya_offl @iamsrk #Singam3 Review - Suriya & Hari deliver another pacy entertainer. The 3rd roar is louder than the 2nd. Universal cop hunt to continue.

Vishnu Surya ‏@VishnuMankara

#Singam3 1st half - Opening scene Mersal.Had scenes frm 1 & 2 to give intro.Songs awesome. BGM too loud.Fights mass. @Suriya_offl #S3

ChristopherKanagaraj ‏@Chrissuccess

#Singam3 #S3 | 1st hlf Okay - Suriya rocks as majestic DuraiSingam. Anushka looks fat, too loud music, unwanted comedy, avg story. Too fast! #Singam3 #Si3 | Neatly packed commercial film uplifted by Suriya's perf and terrific editing. Music mokka. Take ear buds to theatre! Hari

Zaro ‏@arjunramesh23