Kangana Ranaut's Simran and Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar, though witnessed a slow start, managed to collect decent figures at the domestic box office on the first weekend.

The movies saw an upward graph over the weekend and competed with each other. However, Kangana's film overshadowed Lucknow Central at the end of Day 3.

After collecting Rs 2.04 crore on the opening day, Farhan's film saw a growth of about 38 percent (Rs 2.82 crore) on its second day and about 26 percent (Rs 3.56 crore) on Sunday. Its three-day total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 8.42 crore net.

"#LucknowCentral is now dependent on weekdays biz for a decent total... Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 2.82 cr, Sun 3.56 cr. Total: ₹ 8.42 cr. India biz," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Simran, on the other hand, opened to a decent response with Rs 2.77 crore, followed by Rs 3.76 crore on Saturday and went on to collect Rs 4.12 crore on Sunday. The total collection now stands at Rs 10.65 crore net. "#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total... Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.65 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Simran is about a housekeeper Praful Patel (played by Kangana) who accidentally gets into the world of crime.

On the other hand, Lucknow Central revolves around Kishen Mohan Girhotra (Farhan's character) and his jail inmates who form a music band as part of an escape plan from prison. Diana Penty plays a key role as NGO activist who helps Kishen orchestrate the prison break.