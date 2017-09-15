Kangana Ranaut's Simran has leaked online in less than 24 hours of its theatrical release. A number of torrent sites have uploaded the pirated version of the full movie for users to download for free or online streaming.

While the movie uploaded by some torrent sites is of poor quality, some got their hands on an HD version of the full movie apparently shared on social media. Yet, the downloaded version may find many takers who would want to watch the full movie for free, hurting its box office collection.

Although the film industry and the Central government's Department of Telecommunications have taken stringent measures to curb such malpractices, movies get leaked online in some way or the other within days of release.

In the recent past, movies (of both good and poor print quality) made their way to the Internet. In some cases, some Bollywood films were leaked online ahead of their official release.

On the positive side, the makers of Simran can take comfort in the fact that many movie buffs would still like to watch the film on a 70mm screen to get the real experience instead of watching inferior versions of the full movie on the Internet.

Simran sees Kangana playing an unconventional role of a divorced NRI Gujarati woman. The film is about a housekeeper who accidentally enters the world of crime. Hansal Mehta directorial is apparently inspired by the real-life story of US nurse Sandeep Kaur aka Bombshell Bandit, who was imprisoned last year for robbing banks to pay off her gambling debts.