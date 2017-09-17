Controversy queen, Kangana Ranaut, won a few hearts with her recently released movie, Simran. The movie opened with less numbers, which was extremely lower than what the box office predictions said.

The opening day collection of Kangana's Simran was Rs 2.77 crore and there were predictions that it will earn around Rs 10 crore on the first day.

Looking at the hype during the film promotions – due to Kangana's Aap Ki Adalat interview and AIB video – the expectation was pretty high from the movie's business.

Simran's second day collection was a bit higher and the total crossed Rs 5 crore on day 2. Remember, in one if her recent interviews, the diva said that her movie flops of she appears with any male actors.

She was somehow pointing at her last release, Rangoon, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in it. Now, Simran has made a low business, we wonder what the actress has to say now?

Rangoon's first day box office collection was Rs 5.05 crore and opening weekend was Rs 14.5 crore. Simran's opening weekend will surely be lesser than Rangoon's.

Kangana's recent flick has received mixed response from the audience and critics. And such word of mouth has affected the collection. Also, Simran clashed with Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central, which got positive reviews.

However, Simran's opening day collection was more than that of Lucknow Central. But Kangana's movie needs to attract audience to gain numbers. While Kangana's acting was amazing in the movie, the script was a big disappointment.

Simran is about a Gujarati housekeeper who gets addicted to gambling and stealing, later she enters the world of criminals due to this habit.