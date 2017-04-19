In what could be a surprising announcement, Simbu has revealed that his forthcoming movie AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan) will be a two-part film. Well, the first instalment of the flick will be out in June.

Announcing the news, Simbu on Twitter, posted, "#AAA in 2 Dimensions. #AAA1D from #Ramadan 2017 June . For a change late becomes latest .God bless #DoubleDelight. [sic]" This will be his first release of the year.

Normally, action thrillers or adventurous movies are made in multiple parts. Surprisingly, the makers of AAA have decided on having two instalments for the films, which are said to be action-comedy. Nonetheless, the makers are yet to reveal the complete details about their plans.

AAA has been creating a lot of positive buzz for some time now. Be it the first look posters or the teasers, the Tamil flick has struck the chord with the viewers. Especially, AAA is enjoying a good fan following among youth and netizens.

The film unit of AAA has wrapped up four schedules. Recently, the team shot an important portion in a cave in Thailand. The major part of the filming has been wrapped up.

The movie, which is bankrolled by Michael Rayappan, features Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Krishnan Vasant's cinematography and Ruben's editing. The film has Mahat Raghavendra, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran and others in the cast.

Shriya Saran, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sana Khan will be romancing three different characters played by Simbu in AAA. Mahat Raghavendra, VTV Ganesh and Rajendran play the other key roles.