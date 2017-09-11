Silmabarasan seems to have bagged a biggie. The actor has been reportedly signed by none other than Mani Ratnam for his next film.

Rumours are rife that Simbu will be one of the heroes in the multi-starrer, whose makers are expected to formally announce the project shortly.

Going by the reports, it seems Arvind Swami, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi have agreed to act in the movie.

Dhanush was supposed to have been a part of the film, but Mani Ratnam has zeroed in on Simbu instead.

Jyothika, who made her comeback with 36 Vayadhinile, will be playing a pivotal role in the film and Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as one of the female leads.

"I'm thrilled. It's been my long-time desire to work with Mani sir. I play one of the leads but I don't know with whom I will be paired yet," Aishwarya Rajesh was quoted as saying by the IANS.

Coming back to Mani Ratnam, his last movie Kaatru Veliyidai had bombed at the box office and critics had ripped into the film for its content.

Prior to this flick, O Kadhal Kanmani had lived up to the viewers' and critics' expectations and reinstated his position in the industry.

However, OK Kanmani had been preceded by a series of flops. Now, his latest movie comes at a crucial stage as he badly needs a hit.

On the other hand, Simbu too is on a lean patch and his last movie Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan has failed to impress cine-goers.