Simbu aka Silambarasan has sorted out his issues with Vishal. The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor put aside his personal differences with the latter to attend the Nadigar Sangam event on Friday, March 31.

The Manmadhan star warmly welcomed Vishal to the event by hugging him, which came as a pleasant surprise to the onlookers. Later, Simbu took the microphone to hail the good work carried out by the Nadigar Sangam officer bearers, including Nasser, Karunas, Karthi and Vishal. Silambarasan added that the actors are one family and they remain united, always.

Simbu had unsuccessfully contested for the post of Nadigar Sangam's secretary. He had lost to Vishal Krishna in the bitter electoral battle held in October 2015. During the poll campaign, Silambarasan had also personally attacked Vishal, who had ignored his criticism.

In the later months, when Simbu was involved in the 'beep controversy,' the actor had announced that he was withdrawing his membership from the Nadigar Sangam as the new administration failed to help him during certain crises. He had also shared his unhappiness over the celebrity cricket tournament organised by the actors' guild.

Coming to the Nadigar Sangam event, several big names from the Kollywood entertainment industry attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the South Indian Cine Artistes' Association aka Nadigar Sangam's new building near Habibullah Road at T Nagar in Chennai.

The grand ceremony was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sivakarthikeyan, Vanisree, Sharada, Vijayakumar, Simran, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Bindu Madhavi, among others. The actors handed over a brick each for the construction of the building.