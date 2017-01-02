Suriya and Gautham Menon joining hands again and Aishwarya Dhanush announcing a biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu are some of the stories that are creating a buzz in Kollywood on Monday, 2 January. Below, we bring you the top five news of the day in Kollywood.

Suriya, Gautham Menon sort out differences

Suriya had shocked his fans a few years ago when he announced that he was walking out of Gautham Menon's Dhrvua Natchathiram. Well, the good news is that they have now buried the hatchet. The actor himself has said he regrets making such a statement before the public. He also claimed that they would team up again.

Simbu wraps up Sakka Podu Podu Raja music

Simbu has turned a full-time music director with Santhanam's Sakka Podu Podu Raja and the compositions are already over. "#SakkaPoduPoduRaja all songs composing over. Recording session in full swing. Can't wait for u guys to listen," the actor tweeted.

Aishwarya Dhanush to make a biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu

The success story of Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won the Gold medal at Paralympic high jump at Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will be brought on screen by Aishwarya Dhanush. Yes, the wife of actor Dhanush is all set to tell the story of the son of a vegetable seller in Periavadagampatti village in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. Mariyappan fought against all the odds to achieve his dreams.

Khushbu Sundar to contest Producers' Council elections

Khushbu Sunder, who is a spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, will be reportedly contesting the next Producers' Council elections for the post of president. She has got the backing of actor Vishal, who is also the secretary of Nadigar Sangam.

Actor Ramesh Thilak to marry Radio Jockey Navalakshmi

Tamil and Malayalam actor Ramesh Thilak, who has acted in movies like Mo, Kabali and Vedalam, will tie the knot with Radio Jockey Navalakshmi. They have been in love for some time now and they plan to tie the knot in 2017.