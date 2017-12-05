It's been over a month since the formal launch of Apple's iPhone X, and its supply and demand seem to be balanced now.

Apple is also apparently expanding the lineup. Apple on December 4 started offering a SIM-free version of the iPhone X on its online store in the United States, allowing customers to buy an unlocked iPhone without choosing a carrier.

The SIM-free variant of the iPhone X comes with all the same capabilities as the original device, and will also be delivered within a week of being ordered. So if you order your SIM-free iPhone X model today, it will arrive by December 12.

The iPhone X is generally sold with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon contracts. The new option means the device can be bought without a carrier.

According to Mac Rumors, SIM-free iPhone X models will work with any network carrier and have full support for both CDMA and GSM networks. Apple iPhone models from AT&T and T-Mobiles do not support CDMA networks and are not compatible with Sprint or Verizon.

The supply of the iPhone X has improved rapidly over the past month. Since the pre-orders kicked off on October 27, Apple has allowed customers to buy an iPhone X with only AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon SIMs, though models purchased in full are listed as unlocked.

Apple introduced this option for those users who like to switch between carriers or travel internationally on a regular basis. This also ensures that users are not tethered to a specific network carrier.

The SIM-free and unlocked iPhone X starts at $999 for 64GB of storage, while the 256GB variant is available for $1,149.

Apple will also soon allow its employees to purchase the iPhone X through the internal employee site at a discount.