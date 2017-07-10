The standoff between India and China in Doka La area near the Bhutan tri-junction seems to snowball and intensify the rivalry between the two neighbours in other geographical zones. Apart from increasing the presence of the armed forces in Doka La for a considerable period, New Delhi is also eyeing a stronger strategic defence in the southern Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

According to reports, India is strongly pitching for building infrastructure in two islands in Mauritius and Seychelles, the two countries in the IOR region that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited in March 2015 to improve India's maritime strategic clout. The two islands – Assumption in Seychelles and Agalega in Mauritius – are considered key in the IOR because of strategic and economic reasons.

China has increased its influence in the IOR in the recent years not only as a plan to encircle India but also to safeguard the routes through which much of its energy supplies and trade are conducted. From Sri Lanka to Maldives to Mauritius to Seychelles, Beijing has shown enough intent to bolster its presence in these countries, putting not only New Delhi but also Washington under alert. Mauritius and Seychelles are not too far from Diego Garcia, which is home to an American military base.

Modi started a global outreach soon after taking over as PM to counter China

PM Modi has made an all-out effort since assuming power in May 2014 for a global outreach to counter the Chinese influence. From reaching out to the US and Japan which are also known to be competitors to China to visiting African countries bordering the Indian Ocean like Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa to China's other rivals like Vietnam. He has also reached out to India's immediate neighbours that the Chinese have eyed to influence. He also made a visit to tiny Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean in November 2014 as a part of the mega plan to counter the Chinese.

Under Modi, New Delhi is clearly pursuing a two-pronged policy vis-a-vis Beijing and making it clear that it has no plan to retreat against the Chinese intimidation in Doka La. On one hand, it is taking a confrontationist stance on Sikkim and on the other, it is undertaking a long-term strategy to strengthen its hold in the IOR.

The end result of this will certainly add more fuel to the raging diplomatic fire between the two countries but that's precisely the motto on which PM Modi's foreign policy is based: An eye for an eye.