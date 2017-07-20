Keeping up with its relentless campaign against India on the Sikkim standoff, Chinese media on Thursday blamed the "rising Hindu nationalism in India" for the conflict between both countries in the Doklam region adding that India should not let nationalism push both countries to war.

Offering a bizarre explanation, state-run Global Times said: "India should be careful and not let religious nationalism push the two countries into war." The commentary written by Yu Ning was titled "Hindu nationalism risks pushing India into war with China."

The commentary added: "The election of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fueled the country's nationalist sentiments. Modi took advantage of rising Hindu nationalism to come to power. This, on one hand, has enhanced his prestige and ability to control the country, but on the other, has made India more subject to the influence of conservatives, thus hampering reform."

The commentary further argued that PM Modi and his government would not be able to do anything "if religious nationalism becomes extreme, as shown in its failure to curb violent incidents against Muslims since he came to power in 2014."

It said: "The border row this time is an action targeted at China that caters to the demand of India's religious nationalists. The Modi government can do nothing if religious nationalism becomes extreme, as shown in its failure to curb violent incidents against Muslims since he came to power in 2014."

Calling India "weaker" than China in terms of "national strength", the writer said: "Where the China-India competition goes hinges on each side's strength and wisdom. India is weaker than China in terms of national strength, but its strategists and politicians have shown no wisdom in preventing India's China policy from being kidnapped by rising nationalism. This will put India's own interests in jeopardy."

The commentary also accused India of continuing with "its provocation" despite "China's call urging India to withdraw its troops that have crossed the border." It said that "anti-China sentiments were on the rise in India "with an upsurge of nationalism."