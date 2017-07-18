Keeping up with its hardline views on the Doklam standoff, the Chinese media on Tuesday said that China "doesn't fear going to war" and that India must be prepared for an "all-out confrontation" along the entire stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in case of any escalation of the conflict.

A commentary in the state-run Global Times alleged that India had "repeatedly made provocations" since the Indo-China war of 1962 and that India's "action" on the standoff in Sikkim's Doklam region near the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction "is a blatant infringement on China's sovereignty." It also alleged that "the atmosphere for negotiations has been poisoned by India."

"China doesn't recognise the land under the actual control of India is Indian territory. Bilateral border negotiations are still ongoing, but the atmosphere for negotiations has been poisoned by India. China doesn't advocate and tries hard to avoid a military clash with India, but China doesn't fear going to war to safeguard sovereignty either and will make itself ready for a long-term confrontation," the commentary said.

This piece is the latest addition to the hardline views and rhetoric being adopted by the Chinese media against India in connection with the standoff in Sikkim. The state media had also shown videos of a major PLA exercise in Tibet, which involved live-fire drills and anti-aircraft guns.

'China can engage in competition with India'

The commentary also said that China "can engage in a competition with India over economic and military resources deployment" if India planned to "devote more resources" in the border area. it also called on China to "continue strengthening border construction and speed up troop deployment and construction in the Doklam area" as "these are legitimate actions of a sovereign country."

The commentary also described the standoff as "a competition of military strength, as well as a competition of overall economic strength."

"With growing national strength, China is capable of deploying resources in remote border areas. It is conducive to the economic growth of these regions, as well as to safeguarding integration of China's territory. Road and rail in the Tibetan area have been extended close to the border area with India, Nepal and Bhutan," the commentary in Global Times stated.

'China needs to maintain sense of rationality'

"As the confrontation goes on, China needs to get ready for the face-off becoming a long-term situation and at the same time, needs to maintain a sense of rationality," the commentary said.

"Within China, there are voices calling for the Indian troops to be expelled immediately to safeguard the country's sovereignty, while Indian public opinion is clamouring for war with China. However, the two sides need to exercise restraint and avoid the current conflict spiralling out of control," it added

It also called on China to be "prepared for future conflicts and confrontation" and suggested that the country "can take further countermeasures along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)." It also warned that "if India stirs up conflicts in several spots, it must face the consequence of an all-out confrontation with China along the entire LAC."