Bollywood movie Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha is likely to be remade in Telugu, which is a rare trend for the Hindi film industry in the recent years.

In the last decade, Bollywood filmmakers have remade several Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies, which have become a blockbuster success at the box office. Even dubbed versions of south Indian films have also worked wonders at the ticket counters. But there are very few Hindi films, which have been remade in southern languages.

If we are to go by the buzz in the media, Ittefaq, which is slated to hit screens on November 3, is set to start a new trend, as there is a lot of demand for its remake rights. Some Telugu filmmakers, who are impressed with its promos, are said to have come forward to offer a hefty sum for its remake rights.

"Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra have been approached by a few South makers to sell the rights of their film. They want to remake the film in Telugu. Abhay and Juno have had several discussions and are also keen to give the producers the right to remake," DNA quoted a source as saying

The producers of Ittefaq have no plans to either remake or dub it in any south Indian language. "Abhay and Juno won't be making the film down South. Filmmakers from South have loved the promos and shown interest in the modern, more contemporary storyline," the source added.

Interestingly, Ittefaq itself is a remake of Yash Chopra-directed 1969 suspense thriller film, which was produced by his brother BR Chopra under the banner BR Studios. Now, BR Studios is jointly producing this modern adaptation with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Watch Ittefaq movie official trailer here:

Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha are playing the lead roles in Ittefaq, while Manoj Joshi, Parul Gulati, Mir Sarwar, Shankar Yadav, Gireesh Sahedev, Himanshu Kohli and Kimberly Louisa McBeath appear in the supporting cast.

Watch Ittefaq 1969 movie trailer here: