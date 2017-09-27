Bollywood actor Salman Khan is set to appear in action-thriller movie Race 3 and this time it will be different. The flick will not have Race franchise's actor-director duo -- Saif Ali Khan and Abbas-Mustan.

Salman will play the main lead and another actor will have an equally important role in the movie. There were reports that Sidharth Malhotra was offered Race 3, but the hunk has rejected the offer.

It is still not clear why he turned down a movie opposite Salman. According to DNA, he doesn't have date issues, still, Sid said no to Race 3.

"Sid didn't like the script. And he was clear about it. He didn't dilly-dally and keep the makers waiting. He politely turned down the offer," a source told DNA.

"There is a face-off between these two characters — Salman and the other hero. So, it isn't a menial role. After Salman's, this is the biggest role in the film, anyway. Also, Sid and Salman are extremely fond of each other. The two-hero equation wasn't the reason at all. He has done Brothers with Akshay Kumar before so it wasn't an issue here, too," the source added.

Sidharth actually needs to be careful with his choice of movies now. Sid's movie like Brothers, Baar Baar Dekho and the recent one, A Gentleman, have flopped at the box office.

The hunk needs to work through his movie choices now and turning down Race 3 might be a good idea. On the other hand, Remo D'Souza is said to be directing Salman's Race 3. We wonder whether Remo and Salman be able to continue the successful run of the Race franchise.

Salman's last release, Tubelight, didn't work at the box office and despite that, the actor is said to have demanded a major share of the profits as his fee for Race 3. Do you think this flick will turn out to be a blockbuster? Share your views in the comments section.