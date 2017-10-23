The rumours about a split up Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt were squashed by recent photographs of the couple together. Now, the latest buzz is about souring relationship of Siddharth and longtime friend Varun Dhawan. They are no more on talking terms, rumour mill vouches.

According to reports, a cold war is on between Sidharth and Varun and it is escalating due to the Judwaa 2 actor's rising stardom and his closeness to Alia.

Varun and Sidharth had started their Bollywood career together. While Varun is having a nonstop streak of hits, Sidharth is struggling still and is yet to make a mark. This reportedly has soured their bonding.

Moreover, Alia, who is Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend, has no qualms in sharing screen space with Varun, and that also reportedly worsened the situation.

"Varun has been climbing from success to success since Student of the Year. Sidharth has had several setbacks since then. There are bound to be problems because of this. On top of that, there is the Alia factor. Sidharth, who is close to Alia, didn't like it when she signed up for films with Varun. But the Alia-Varun pair is a resounding hit with the audience, and there is little Sidharth can do about it. The two are no longer comfortable around one another," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, there were reports that Sidharth and Alia had parted ways. The duo had reportedly broken up, due to Sidharth's growing closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez. But the rumours were put to rest after they were seen together at Diwali party that was attended by many other celebs. Even Alia and Jacqueline were seen posing together in an adorable click.

Although neither Sidharth nor Alia have ever admitted to be in a relationship, they have been rumoured to be dating each other for a long time now. While Alia and Sidharth had proven the rumours of their breakup wrong with the Diwali pictures, let's see if Varun too does something similar to squash the rumours of his cold war with Sidharth, if at all the rumours are false.