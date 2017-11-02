Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra's recent ad is grabbing eyeballs and for all the right reasons!

They have shot for Oppo Mobile as they both are the brand ambassadors. The duo flew down to Prague to shoot this TVC.

While the video is out on Hotstar for viewers to watch, it is not available anywhere else.

Till then, check out these pictures from Deepika Padukone's fan club.

Don't they look good together?

What a cute and with such a charming duo- @deepikapadukone and @S1dharthM!?Retweet if you'd like to see them in a film together! pic.twitter.com/mgc33kxDR7 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 1, 2017

[Screenshots-4] The stunning Deepika Padukone in the new #OPPOF5 ad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qY77rdIKab — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 1, 2017

[Screenshots] Gorgeous duo! Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra in the new #OPPOF5 ad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wa4d6VjfjU — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 1, 2017

Just do a movie together guys!

Sidharth and Deepika were spotted at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash in Alibaug.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone's elegant look in Padmavati has left the tinsel town celebrities in awe.

Deepika and her upcoming movie Padmavati have been in news ever since the trailer was released on Monday. While co-actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh too are received pleasing comments from celebs, many of them applauded Deepika.

Deepika was given the task to bring alive the most beautiful and courageous woman in the history, Rani Padmini on screen, and looks like she did the job pretty well. Audience and B-town celebs are going gaga over DP's graceful presence.

The first look of Deepika as Rani Padmavati garnered immense appreciation and love. The beautiful actress stunned the audience with her alluring beauty and enthralling screen presence.

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie Ittefaq is a remake of 1969 crime thriller by the same name, starring Rajesh Khanna. The trailer of the film had received a positive response from the viewers. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq is slated for release on November 3.