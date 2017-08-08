Sidharth Malhotra recently confessed his love for rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt through a video that he shared on social media. In the video, which is the recreated version of a song Chandralekha from Sidharth's upcoming flick, A Gentleman, the actor stated: "Oh Alia Bhatt, love from Sid and Jackie."

WHAT! Sidharth Malhotra finds Katrina Kaif perfect woman to marry and not Alia Bhatt

There were also reports that Alia was insecure with Sidharth's alleged closeness with Jacqueline. Not just that, the Student Of The Year actor and Jacqueline had apparently met Alia to clear the misunderstanding surrounding their alleged love affair.

But now, rumour has it that all the hype surrounding the on-screen couple's closeness coupled with Alia's insecurity reports were merely for publicity of Sidharth's film, Asian Age reported. Going by the report, it seems Alia had no objection to her name being used for the promotion of her rumoured lover's movie.

Alia and Sidharth, who have worked together in two movies - Student Of The Year and Kapoor and Sons, has been in a relationship for many years now, although they have not publicly admitted to it.

Meanwhile, A Gentleman will see Sidharth playing two characters, Gaurav and Rishi. Gaurav is the sundar susheel guy, while Rishi is the badass. The movie will see the hunk performing some never-seen-before stunts and his moves will surely blow your mind.

Jacqueline plays Sidharth's love interest. The film has a lot of intimate scenes between the lead pair. The on-screen couple is currently busy promoting the film, the trailer of which has proved that it will take the audience for a roller coaster ride.