RATING: 2.5

MOVIE: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

CAST: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar

DIRECTOR: RS Prasanna

GENRE: Rom-com

Fans were eagerly waiting for Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, but the movie has ended up as a bit of disappointment. The lead actors won hearts with their first movie together – Dum Laga Ke Haisha – and their performances were amazing in their recent releases as well. The key element which lacked in the movie was the execution of the story which was based on a good subject – erectile dysfunction.

PLOT

The story revolves around Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) who fall in love and decide to get married. The twist comes when the groom discovers that he suffers from erectile dysfunction.

Mudit thinks he is not suitable for Sugandha and won't be able to keep her happy. Thus, he decides to break the marriage just before the departure of his baraat. But Sugandha, who loves him and accepts him in what-so-ever condition, convinces Mudit to be her groom. Amidst their discussion and love, Sugandha's father finds out the truth and asks Mudit to get well soon, otherwise, he won't let his daughter marry Mudit.

Whether Mudit and Sugandha tie the knot or not – is the crux of the movie.

PERFORMANCES

All the actors have done a brilliant job. Ayushmann and Bhumi have an amazing chemistry on-screen and we have already seen it in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The parents' characters of both the bride and groom were the actual essence of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Their comic timing was the only saving grace of the movie, apart from Ayushmann-Bhumi's chemistry.

POSITIVES

The actors have done their job really well. Director RS Prasanna has tried his best to bring people's attention to this "gents' problem." Finally, some filmmaker has tried to focus on such topic as well. After Vicky Donor, this is the second movie to focus on men's issues and problems. Apart from women-oriented movies, directors should also make movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Vicky Donor.

NEGATIVES

The movie's subject is quite good, but the execution is not up to the mark. The director should have made it more interesting, but it has failed to do so. A talented star cast has been gathered, but the storyline becomes the villain. It is simple, but not attractive. We wish the script would have been better to attract more audience to the theatres.

VERDICT

Ayushmann and Bhumi have made a huge number of fans with their Dum Laga Ke Haisha movie. And then, they won hearts with last month releases – Bareilly Ki Barfi and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. It seems their focus on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was not 100 percent. Comedy was the only saving grace, while Ayushmann and Bhumi failed to recreate their Dum Laga Ke Haisha magic.