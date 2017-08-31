Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar received overwhelming reviews and ratings from audience across the globe on opening day.

The movie deals with erectile dysfunction of the lead character Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann) and the awkward moments between Mudit and his fiancée Sugandha Joshi (Bhumi).

After sperm donation in Vicky Donor, Ayushmann is now seen dealing with a new problem. Also, since Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is co-produced by Aanand L Rai, the director of Tanu Weds Manu series, there is a lot of expectation from the film.

The trailer has piqued up the curiosity.

The romantic comedy is clashing with Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta's Baadshaho.

Check out some viewers' verdict on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Ayushmann-Bhumi's movie review by the audience:

Sajan Gupta‏: "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Gleefully entertaining, thoughtful, progressive & a must watch @aanandlrai @ayushmannk @cypplOfficial @ErosNow @psbhumi"

The Potpourri Girl: "An absolute laugh riot, #ShubhMangalSaavdhan is exactly what a great, entertaining film with a message should be! Go watch!"

