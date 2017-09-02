Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has become the latest film to fall victim to online piracy. The full movie has leaked online and several websites have made it available for free download and online streaming.

Rumour has it that the pirated copy of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer is of good quality. In fact, some HD-quality copies have apparently been shared on social media sites.

Baadshaho Vs Shubh Mangal Saavdhan day 1 BO collection: 3rd biggest opener for Ajay; Ayushmann starrer gets slow start

Although the film industry and the Central government's Department of Telecommunications have severe measures in place to curb exactly such malpractices, movies are making their way to the Internet some way or the other, and within days of release.

It is believed that hundreds of people participate in such crimes because this way movies are more easily accessible. They also do not have to buy expensive tickets and can watch the pirated films from the comfort of their homes.

It now remains to be seen if the leaked version of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will have any impact on the film's box office collection.

Meanwhile, the Ayushmann-starrer witnessed poor response at the Indian box office on its opening day. It has did business of Rs 2.71 crore nett in the domestic market on Day 1.

The comedy drama deals with erectile dysfunction of the lead character Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann).

The awkward moments between Mudit and his fiancée Sugandha Joshi (Bhumi), their respective families and how they overcome the stigma is what forms the crux of the film.