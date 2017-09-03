One can see the difference between a superstar's movie and a good actor's film by their box office collections. While Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho didn't impress critics and opened with good business, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan's collection was extremely low, despite good reviews.

In fact, similar thing happened to Ayushmann's Bareilly Ki Barfi last month. September 1 was being welcomed with two Bollywood movies – Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavndhan.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan received good response from the critics and audience, but the opening box office collection of the flick was Rs 2.71 crore. Due to good word of mouth and Eid holiday, the movie, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, witnessed growth on Day 2.

The Saturday collection of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was Rs 5.56 crore and thus, the movie crossed Rs 8 crore mark on its second day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#ShubhMangalSaavdhan has EXCELLENT Sat... Biz doubles actually... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr. Total: ₹ 8.27 cr. India biz."

Ayushmann-Bhumi reunited in this movie, after Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Based on erectile dysfunction, the movie's saviour was its comedy elements.

Director RS Prasanna has tried his best to bring people's attention to this "gents' problem." Finally, some filmmaker has tried to focus on such topic as well. After Vicky Donor, this is the second movie to focus on men's issues and problems.

Apart from women-oriented movies, directors should also make movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Vicky Donor. However, it would have been much better if they have used the word – erectile dysfunction – and created awareness about the subject in the movie.

On the other hand, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is expected to see growth on Sunday, September 3, as well. Unfortunately, the full movie has been leaked online and several download links are being shared on social media. This would definitely affect the box office collection of the flick.