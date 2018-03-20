Shriya Saran is finally married! Drishyam actress who went on to refute the rumors and clarified to a leading daily that 'It's false, I'm not getting married,' tied the knot March 19, in Udaipur, with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev.

Here are some beautiful pictures and videos from the ceremony. Don't miss the wedding vows by Andrei in Hindi, giving you some couple goals.

A post shared by Shriya Saran Fan (@shriyasaranfangirl) on Mar 19, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

A post shared by SHRIYA SARAN ? (@shriyasaran.fc) on Mar 19, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

And this one looks like from her Haldi/Mehendi ceremony. Check out the pictures from her sangeet ceremony where she is spotted with her parents. Doesn't she look beautiful?

A post shared by Lovely Telugu (@lovelytelugu) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:24pm PDT

A post shared by Shriya Saran Fan (@shriyasaranfangirl) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:47pm PDT

A post shared by Shriya Saran Fan (@shriyasaranfangirl) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:43pm PDT

We wish the couple a happy married life.

For those unaware, Andrei Koscheev is a national-level tennis player and entrepreneur and also owns a restaurant chain in Moscow, Russia.

There were reports earlier that Shriya got married in Mumbai and only Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi attended the affair. But clearly the wedding was not held in Mumbai and Shriya chose to book a palace in Udaipur.

On the professional front, Shriya has worked in Hindi films along with movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

She was seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Zila Ghaziabad, however, her much talked about film was with Nishikant Kamath's Drishyam, in 2015, starring Ajay Devgn.

She featured in the British–Canadian film Midnight's Children, directed by Deepa Mehta which was based on Salman Rushdie's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, in 2012.

She got commercial success in the South with films like Pavitra (2013) and Chandra (2013). Shriya Saran was also seen in Nana Patekar's Tadka, a remake of Malayalam hit film Salt and Pepper and Telugu flick Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu.