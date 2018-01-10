It looks like something is bothering Golmaal actor Shreyas Talpade of late. The talented actor on Wednesday (January 10) looked quite depressed and frustrated when he tweeted that he is quitting Bollywood industry right here right now.

"Main iss Bollywood Industry se pakk chooka hoon. I am leaving this industry right now. If you are happy...like. if you are overjoyed rt," Shreyas tweeted.

However, soon after the Iqbal actor deleted his tweet for reasons that are yet to be known.

His fans who were quite shocked with his sudden decision started replying to his tweet asking why was he thinking of quitting Bollywood.

What happen sir.... — DaLPaT RazzPurohiT (@dalpatraj1008) January 10, 2018

Kya hua sir? — Farhad (@KiNgFaRhAdBoY) January 10, 2018

Kya hua bhai... U r going grt why to quit ? — Jai Ho ?(Super Hero hai ye Pagla) (@_12345ji) January 10, 2018

We wonder what could've been the circumstances that led him to tweet like this. Only Shreyas can answer.

Shreyas Talpade is one of the few artistes in the Bollywood industry who made their mark with their acting prowess. Before making it big in the Hindi film industry, his works in Marathi cinema have been impressive and they earned him a huge fan base establishing him as a leading actor in both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

His deaf and mute role of a boy, who dreams of playing cricket for India, in director Nagesh Kukunoor's sports drama Iqbal, earned him a lot of appreciation in the critically acclaimed film.

The actor has been a part of hit films like Om Shanti Om (2007), Housefull 2 (2012) and Golmaal series. He made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Poster Boys, which is the remake of his 2014 hit Marathi film by the same name, opposite Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Though the movie was received well by the critics and viewers, it failed to rake in moolah at the box office.

His last film Golmaal Again became the third highest grosser of 2017 by earning Rs 204.71 crore at the domestic box office.