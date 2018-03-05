The first look of Shraddha Kapoor from Prabhas-starrer Saaho has been revealed by the actress' makeup artist on Instagram.

The makers of Saaho had been keeping Shraddha's look from the film under wraps, but now it is finally out. The actress is seen sporting a maroon shirt and a dark grey checkered trouser. In the picture, she is seen giving a stern look, suggesting that her character will have a no-nonsense attitude.

The makeup artist shared the picture using the hashtags "#firstlook @shraddhakapoor#sahoo #newfilm #newteam #oldus #prabhas", making it clear that this is Shraddha's look in the science-fiction thriller.

This is Shraddha's debut in South Indian cinema, and the fact that she will be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali-fame Prabhas makes it even more interesting. Several comments are pouring in for the picture, all praising the Ek Villain actress' look. Some have even called it a "killer."

After the much-talked-about first-look pictures of Prabhas from Saaho, Shraddha's look in the film is also being praised. It was earlier reported that Shraddha would not be just a glam doll in the film, but have a lot of action sequences in Saaho.

Meanwhile, the makers of Saaho were supposed to shoot some action sequences in Dubai, but the shoot was canceled due to various reasons. It was reported that some of the scenes were supposed to be shot at the Burj Khalifa. However, shooting for those action sequences has now been delayed to March-end.

Being directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It is reportedly being made with a budget of Rs 150 crore. While Prabhas and Shraddha will play the leads, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be the antagonist in the film.