Several reports have been written about Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar's alleged affair, but the duo has always rubbished the news. The recent buzz is that Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor dragged his daughter out of Farhan's apartment.

Shraddha and Farhan have been in a live-in relationship, SpotboyE reported. In fact, other residents of the building were said to be discussing the situation, and expecting that the couple would soon confirm their relationship.

However, on Sunday, Shraddha's father Shakti and mausi Padmini Kolhapure (Shakti's wife's sister) visited Farhan's apartment, the website reported. Shakti is then said to have forcibly taken Shraddha out of the apartment. The Ok Jaanu actress didn't want to create a scene, and so quietly made an exit from her love nest.

Shakti Kapoor is not the only father in Bollywood to frown upon live-in relationships. Varun Dhawan's father, director David Dhawan, too did not allow him to live in with his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal.

Now, whether Shraddha and Farhan's relationship will continue after this incident remains to be seen.

Farhan, who is a father of two, has not yet divorced his estranged wife, Adhuna Bhabani. The two have filed divorce papers, but are still waiting for it to come through officially.

Rumours of Shraddha and Farhan's link-up began when they started shooting Rock On 2. Though the film didn't have a good run at the box office, the duo's romance is said to have blossomed to great levels. Now, then it will be interesting to see the shape their relationship takes after Shakti's disapproval.