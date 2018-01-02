Shraddha Kapoor has recently unfollowed her rumoured boyfriend and Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar on Instagram. But interestingly, Farhan still follows her and we wonder what could have gone wrong between the two.

Shraddha and Farhan's rumoured love affair grabbed headlines when she reportedly moved out of her parents' house landing straight at Farhan Akhtar's apartment. But her father and actor Shakti Kapoor reportedly dragged her out of Farhan's apartment which created a lot of noise in the tinsel town.

It is being said that Shraddha has unfollowed Farhan on her father Shakti Kapoor's advice who wants her to concentrate on her career rather than getting into a relationship so early in her career.

But even after the bitter episode, Shraddha and Farhan kept meeting each other and avoiding themselves from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Recently, Shraddha was spotted outside Farhan's apartment which hinted at their possible reconciliation. But it looks like their romantic relationship lived for a very short time.

While there is no confirmation whether the chapter between Shraddha and Farhan has ended, let's see how things will unfold in the days to come.

On the work front, Shraddha, who tasted failure in Haseena Parker, will be next seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which is slated to release later this year. She has also been signed for Saina Nehwal's biopic which will be directed by Amol Gupte.

She will also be making her Tollywood debut with Saaho where she will be sharing space with Baahubali actor Prabhas. The movie is being directed by Sujeeth.