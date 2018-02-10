After Saaho opposite Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in an interesting movie titled Stree. The movie will also star Rajkummar Rao. The details about their roles have come out and it will make you curious.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Shraddha will have a supernatural element to her character, while Rajkummar will play a local tailor named Vicky.

The flick marks Amar Kaushik's debut directorial and is written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and it will be shot in the small town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh.

"For the part, I got Raj a sewing machine and we hired a tailor who would go to his house every day and teach him the ropes of the job. Tailoring is all about how fast you can pedal the machine. Raj practiced for 15-20 days and he would send me pictures of his progress. We also had workshops before taking the film on the floors, where all the actors, from Raj to Shraddha, gave inputs and offered improvisations," filmmaker Kaushik told Mirror.

Talking about Shraddha and her role, he added, "I was unsure if Shraddha would agree to do the film since I am a debutant director but she loved the script. It's her first comedy and she has a great sense of humour. The film required characters to converse in pure Hindi and Shraddha has excelled in that department as well."

It will be interesting to see a fresh cast and crew trying a ghostly comedy movie. However, such roles and movies have been released in the past. We hope the debutante director may have something new in his kitty.

Anushka Sharma's Phillauri which released a few months back was a ghost comedy flick.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan's upcoming flick, Sui Dhaaga will see the actor playing a tailor's role, and a recent pic of the actor trying his hand on the sewing machine was released recently which got a lot of attention.

Hopefully, Shraddha-Rajkummar flick will have a fresh content.