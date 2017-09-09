For the past couple of months, Saaho has been the most talked about film as it is Prabhas' next after the massive success of Baahubali 2.

The movie is also in news for its leading lady. After Anushka Shetty had to take the exit route owing to her weight issues, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in for the role opposite Prabhas.

While fans were highly disappointed with Shraddha coming on board as most of them have been rooting for the hit Baahubali 2 pair – Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. However, a few were excited about the fresh pair.

Now, the latest buzz suggests Shraddha is doing a double role in the film. "Shraddha will be seen playing two characters; both of them are important. While one is boisterous and performs action stunts, the other is a timid person. Shraddha has also started to learn Telugu for the Telugu, Hindi and Tamil trilingual," a source told Mid-Day.

The multi-lingual film will be made in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. Shraddha and Prabhas, who are yet to meet but have been keeping in touch, have agreed to help each other on the language front.

Saaho will also feature Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles. To be shot in exotic locales including Romania and Abu Dhabi, besides Mumbai and Hyderabad, the movie is set to release in 2018.